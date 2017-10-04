Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Set to sit Thursday
Alexander (hamstring) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This was expected since Alexander hasn't practiced at all in two weeks. He'll be replaced by Adarius Glanton at middle linebacker, and he'll have a "mini bye" due to the Thursday night matchup, giving him extra time to recover. With outside linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) listed as doubtful for the Week 5 matchup as well, the Bucs' defense could be in trouble.
