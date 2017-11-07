Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Seven-tackle outing in loss

Alexander posted seven tackles (four solo) -- including a half-tackle for loss -- in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.

The third-year linebacker also logged a quarterback hit on Drew Brees and has now racked up 26 total stops in the three games since returning from a hamstring injury. Alexander's high-tackle total out of the middle linebacker spot in defensive coordinator MIke Smith's scheme renders him an above-average IDP option regardless of the Buccaneers' struggles.