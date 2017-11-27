Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Shares team lead in tackles

Alexander tallied eight solo tackles -- including one for loss -- in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.

Despite the Buccaneers' defense's struggles, the third-year linebacker continues to rack up the tackle numbers. Alexander has eight-tackle efforts in back-to-back weeks and is up to 47 stops on the season despite having played in only seven games. As long as his health endures, the 23-year-old should continue serving as a top-shelf IDP option.