Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Suffers ACL tear
Alexander (knee) was diagnosed Monday with a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2015 fourth-round pick is in the final season of his rookie contract, sitting on 45 tackles (34 solo), a sack and two forced fumbles through six games. With Alexander out for the rest of the season, Adarius Taylor is the top candidate to handle a regular role alongside Lavonte David on the second level of Tampa Bay's struggling defense. Devante Bond and/or Jack Cichy may also be needed for more snaps.
