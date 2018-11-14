Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Undergoes successful surgery

Alexander has undergone successful surgery to repair his torn ACL on Tuesday and hopes to return at the start of the 2019 campaign, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Alexander could hit the open market this offseason if he doesn't re-sign with Tampa Bay before March. The fourth-year linebacker will likely come at a slight discount considering he will miss the rest of the year and could miss some of 2019, but plenty of teams will likely inquire about his services in free agency should Alexander elect to go that route.