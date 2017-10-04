Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Unlikely to suit up Thursday
Alexander (hamstring) appears unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the Patriots, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With Alexander remaining on the sideline for the Bucs' first two practices this week and having yet to practice in any capacity in two weeks, his odds of suiting up Thursday appear minimal. Alexander's expected absence should once again open up a starting role at middle linebacker for Adarius Glanton.
