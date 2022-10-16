Rudolph (coach's decision) will not play Sunday against the Steelers.
Rudolph has yet to find a steady role in the Buccaneers' offense, having only been active for two contests this season and seeing limited snaps. He'll continue working to find his niche with the team and earn a chance to suit up next week, against the Panthers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Only nine snaps Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: One catch in season debut•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Inactive for Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Makes preseason debut Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Lands with Bucs•