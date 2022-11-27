Rudolph (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Browns.
Rudolph is a healthy scratch once again and has yet to claim a clear role with the Buccaneers. The veteran remains behind Cameron Brate, Cade Otton and Ko Kieft on the team's positional depth chart, and will likely only dress on game day if one of them suffers an injury.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Not playing in Munich•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Rare appearance on stat sheet•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Only nine snaps Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: One catch in season debut•