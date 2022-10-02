site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Healthy scratch Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2022
Rudolph (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Kansas City.
Rudolph was active for the first time this year during last week's loss to the Packers, and he secured his lone target for 12 yards. However, he'll be held out in Week 4 since Cade Otton is back in action.
