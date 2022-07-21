Rudolph signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Buccaneers lost O.J. Howard and Rob Gronkowski -- at least for the time being -- from their tight end depth chart this offseason. While they added Cade Otten and Ko Kleft in the 2022 NFL Draft, the signing of Rudolph will give the team another veteran option to pair with Cameron Brate. Even with the benefit of having Tom Brady as his quarterback, Rudolph isn't likely to return to his form when he was a member Vikings, though he still proved to be a decent red zone threat by accruing nine red zone targets with the Giants in 2021.