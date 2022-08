Rudolph brought in one of three targets for three yards in the Buccaneers' 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night.

The veteran tight end got his feet wet in the Buccaneers offense for the first time and logged targets in both the second and fourth drives of the game. Rudolph and Cameron Brate will likely serve as co-No.1 options at tight end to open the season, although rookie Cade Otton could potentially eat into both of their snaps as the season unfolds.