Rudolph didn't draw a target over nine snaps in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Rudolph garnered active status for the sixth time this season, but as has been the case on the last three occasions, he failed to draw any targets. If Cameron Brate (illness) is able to return for the Week 14 road clash against the 49ers, Rudolph is likely to revert back to healthy scratch status.