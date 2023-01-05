Rudolph didn't log a target over 10 snaps during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17.

The veteran tight end garnered active status for the second straight game, but just as during his 11-snap stint against the Cardinals in Week 16, Rudolph went without target. Rudolph certainly isn't without pass-catching ability, but the fact he didn't see a ball thrown his way Sunday despite Cameron Brate being a healthy scratch underscores that he's viewed exclusively as a blocker in this offense.