Rudolph didn't log a target over 10 snaps during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17.
The veteran tight end garnered active status for the second straight game, but just as during his 11-snap stint against the Cardinals in Week 16, Rudolph went without target. Rudolph certainly isn't without pass-catching ability, but the fact he didn't see a ball thrown his way Sunday despite Cameron Brate being a healthy scratch underscores that he's viewed exclusively as a blocker in this offense.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Won't play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: No targets on nine snaps•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Not playing in Munich•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Rare appearance on stat sheet•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Healthy scratch Sunday•