Rudolph (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Munich, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Rudolph dressed each of the past three games but played fewer than eight snaps each time out and recorded one reception for eight yards during that stretch. With Cameron Brate (neck) returning from a three-game absence Sunday and Cade Otton and Ko Kieft on hand as depth options, Rudolph wasn't needed as a fourth tight end in Germany.