Rudolph failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran tight end garnered active status for only the second time this season and didn't crack the stat sheet during his modest time on the field. Rudolph's opportunity came as a result of Cameron Brate's absence due to a concussion, so if the latter is able to return for the Week 6 road matchup against the Steelers, the former is likely to revert to healthy scratch status.