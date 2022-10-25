Rudolph brought in his only target for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

With Cameron Brate (neck) out of action, Rudolph garnered active status for the third time this season, and he managed to contribute on the stat sheet with his second reception of the campaign. Cade Otton has quickly developed into a solid pass-catching option at tight end, however, so Rudolph's role should remain minimal even if Brate sits out Thursday's game against the Ravens.