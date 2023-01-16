Rudolph (knee) is listed as inactive Monday against the Cowboys, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

After hauling in an eight-yard touchdown Week 18 in Atlanta, Rudolph was knocked out of that contest with a knee injury that allowed for just one limited practice during prep for the wild-card round. Now that Rudolph's status is confirmed for Monday's game, Cameron Brate and Ko Kieft will be the depth tight ends behind No. 1 option Cade Otten.