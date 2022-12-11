Rudolph (coach's decision) has been ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Rudolph was also ruled a healthy scratch for back-to-back games before suiting up against New Orleans in Monday Night Football last week. However, he ultimately did not record a statistic over his nine offensive snaps. Rudolph now finds himself the odd man out with Cameron Brate back after a one-game absence due to illness.
