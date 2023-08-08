Trask has made significant strides thus far in training camp and drawn very close in his job battle with Baker Mayfield, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Laine notes that Mayfield appeared to have a sizable lead over Trask back during June minicamp, but the paradigm appears to have shifted since training camp began. The 2021 second-round pick has looked far more decisive with the ball and has been making noteworthy plays in every practice. The two players continue to alternate first-team reps for the moment and could well compete through the duration of the preseason, with Friday's exhibition opener versus the Steelers serving as the first in-game platform for their job battle.