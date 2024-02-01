Trask saw action in only two games during the 2023 regular season, failing to complete his only pass attempt and netting minus-1 yard on his only rush attempt. He did not play in either of Tampa Bay's postseason games.

Trask and Baker Mayfield engaged in a training camp/preseason job battle that the latter obviously prevailed in, and Mayfield then turned out to be a unqualified success as the Buccaneers' starting signal-caller. As a result of that and Mayfield's good health, Trask was a non-factor throughout the campaign and has now put up just 10 regular-season pass attempts in his first two seasons. The Florida product did appear to show plenty of progress from his rookie season during camp practices and exhibition action; therefore, if Mayfield, a pending free agent, isn't re-signed, Trask could enter camp as the leading contender for the top job under center.