Trask has been "improving drastically" this summer according to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Andrew Crane of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The University of Florida product appeared to take a step back in the second preseason game against the Titans after he was impressive in the exhibition opener versus the Dolphins, throwing for 258 yards and completing 75.8 percent of his 33 attempts in that contest. However, Leftwich confirmed Wednesday that Trask is improving on various aspects of his game that aren't necessarily evident from a spectator's perspective, and he added that the second-year signal-caller's progress is especially relevant when measured against the amount of reps he's received. Tom Brady's recent 11-day personal leave from the team did open up plenty of short-term opportunity, however, and despite the future Hall of Famer's return, Trask should still see ample playing time in Saturday's preseason finale against the Colts.