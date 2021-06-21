Trask displayed an ability to quickly pick up coach Bruce Arians' offensive system during OTAs and the team's mandatory minicamp earlier in June, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports. "Yeah, it's not easy when you're going against our defense," said Arians during OTAs. "He has seen a multitude of coverages and blitzes, so I'm really impressed. Having worked with guys for the first time in this offense, he's at the top of the list as far as the learning curve and he's throwing the football really well."

The rookie second-round pick has seemingly made an impact on anyone who's worked with him thus far, with Scott Smith of the team's official site reporting during OTAs that quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich had both taken note of how coachable and studious Trask was right from his first day. The Florida product is expected to have at least two seasons to operate under Tom Brady, which is naturally about the highest caliber of apprenticeship going for a developing signal-caller. While Trask is likely to find reps much more at a premium during training camp when there's a minimum of four quarterbacks present, he could certainly see his fair share of playing time during the team's three preseason games.