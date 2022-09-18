Trask (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Saints.
Trask may be the heir apparent to Tom Brady, but he's still No. 3 on the team's quarterback positional depth chart. He'll continue to work in practice to move up to No. 2, ahead of Blaine Gabbert.
