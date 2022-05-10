Buccaneers quarterback coach Clyde Christensen said Tuesday that he doesn't expect Trask to compete with Blaine Gabbert for the No. 2 spot this season, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

With the return of Tom Brady, both quarterbacks aren't expected to see the field, but it sounds like the veteran Gabbert has the primary backup spot locked down heading into training camp. There was speculation that Trask could compete with Gabbert after being selected by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but the second-year quarterback is apparently headed for another developmental year.