Trask completed three of nine passes for 23 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in one game during the 2022 regular season.

Trask didn't see action until the final half of the regular season, seeing the field after Blaine Gabbert in Week 18 against the Falcons. The soon-to-be third-year quarterback could be making a big leap this offseason, however, considering impending free agent Tom Brady may very well play elsewhere in 2023 and the team likely needs to see what it has in Trask, which it invested a second-round pick in back in 2021.