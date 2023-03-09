Trask faces some challenges in his quest to become the Buccaneers' starting quarterback in 2023, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

General manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles unsurprisingly gave Trask public votes of confidence when speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine last week, but the largely unproven 2021 second-round pick has some obstacles to clear in his quest for the starting job. Stroud points out one of the primary ones is the fact Trask will not only be tasked with learning a new offense, but will also be working with a first-time play-caller in new offensive coordinator Dave Canales and rookie position coach in Thad Lewis. Additionally, a young but experienced veteran such as Drew Lock or Baker Mayfield is likely to eventually be added to the quarterback room, which could be a challenge Trask isn't ready to overcome.