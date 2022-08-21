Trask completed 11 of 24 passes for 105 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night. He also committed two fumbles, recovering both.

A week after putting together an encouraging body of work in the preseason opener against the Dolphins, Trask's night started poorly when he came in for Tampa Bay's third offensive series of the game and never really got much better. The second-year signal-caller took a sack on his first dropback, and the Buccaneers gained all of 49 yards and turned the ball over twice, including once via a Trask interception, on his first six possessions to wrap up the first half. The offense showed more life in the third quarter by amassing 86 yards and a field goal on 17 plays over the first pair of second-half drives, but Trask's step back is difficult to label as anything other than disappointing. Assuming that Tom Brady (personal) returns to the team early this coming week as reported by Greg Auman of The Athletic, Trask's ongoing growing pains are at least relegated to the back burner with veteran Blaine Gabbert still a buffer between the future Hall of Famer and the University of Florida product having to see the field in the regular season.