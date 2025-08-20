Buccaneers' Kyle Trask: Starting in preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trask will start in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills, Rock Riley of the Tampa Free Press reports.
With Baker Mayfield not playing, Trask will run with the offense to begin Saturday's exhibition contest while Teddy Bridgewater serves as the QB2. Trask and Bridgewater are battling for the Bucs' backup duties, but it was the latter whom showed more poise during the Bucs' preseason game against the Steelers this past Saturday. Trask played better in Tampa Bay's first preseason contest against the Titans, but the gap is quite narrow between the two quarterbacks heading into this Saturday's preseason finale.
