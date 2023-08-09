Trask will start Tampa Bay's second preseason contest, Aug. 19 versus the Jets, but Baker Mayfield will open Friday's game against the Steelers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Coach Todd Bowles said there was no real reason behind the decision for Trask to start after Mayfield, an indication that the Week 1 starter spot is still up for grabs. A 2021 second-round pick, Trask never got a chance to start for the Buccaneers during Tom Brady's tenure, but he's split first-team reps with Mayfield throughout camp and could finally get his opportunity if he's able to win the preseason job battle. Trask has reportedly had more success than Mayfield pushing the ball downfield in practices, so it will be interesting to see whether that translates to game-action.