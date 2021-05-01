The Buccaneers selected Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 64th overall.

Trask posted big numbers at Florida, especially in a 2020 season in which he threw for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 68.9 percent of his passes at 9.8 yards per attempt. Trask's production is largely attributed to the scheme and talented pass-catching personnel he enjoyed throughout his college tenure, a group that included Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, Van Jefferson and Freddie Swain. Nevertheless, he makes for an interesting project for the Buccaneers to develop behind Tom Brady. At 6-foot-5, 236 pounds, Trask has a prototypical build if nothing else.