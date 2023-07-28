Trask, who's battling Baker Mayfield for the starting quarterback job this summer, is aiming to play in a manner that allows him to maximize his 6-foot-5 frame and leaner physique, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The 2021 second-round pick is also focused on remaining calmer in the pocket, compared to his work over the last two preseasons where he feels he's been "a little agitated" and not as smooth in his mechanics as he feels he currently is. Trask describes his past style of play as "a little squatty" in terms of how tall he stood in the pocket, and he's also proving to possess greater mobility than he did during his college days thanks to having shed approximately 10 pounds since being drafted. Trask has performed well over the first two days of training camp, with Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reporting general manager Jason Licht has complimented the young signal-caller's improved footwork, arm strength and quick decisions,