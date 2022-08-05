Trask was inconsistent while taking extra reps in Wednesday's practice, a day off for Tom Brady, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The second-year signal-caller will see extensive action once again this preseason beginning with the exhibition opener against the Dolphins on Aug. 13, a game head coach Todd Bowles has already announced Brady will not suit up for. Trask ramped up for that opportunity in Wednesday's session, and Knight notes the Florida product's performance was a true mixed bag. Trask threw a pair of end-zone interceptions and saw another would-be pick dropped, but he also completed impressive downfield throws to Vyncint Smith and Cade Otton and earned some encouraging words from his head coach. "(Trask) is doing everything he's supposed to be doing, but he's confident in where he's going, he's understanding things," Bowles said. "We're putting him in a lot of situations where he's getting some experience at, and that's all we can ask for right now."