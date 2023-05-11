Trask and fellow signal-caller Baker Mayfield are expected to engage in a battle for the starting quarterback job that could last straight through the final preseason game, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Asked about whether naming a starter at this point in the offseason is preferable, offensive coordinator Dave Canales stated he'd much rather see Trask get ample opportunity to prove himself, something which naturally wasn't afforded to him during his first two seasons while working behind Tom Brady and hand-picked veteran backup Blaine Gabbert. With both players off the roster and Mayfield not having come close to living up to his status as the 2018 top overall pick to this point in his career, Trask -- who only has nine career pass attempts to Mayfield's 2,259 -- should have a legitimate chance to make his case. "Circumstantially, if Kyle would have had more opportunities, you know, I'd love to see what would happen to those," Canales said. "So I don't think we need to rush to make any decisions, is my opinion. Wait as long as you can, as long as possible."