Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Trask has a good chance to be active and would be the next man up if Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert both leave Sunday's matchup against Atlanta early, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The Buccaneers are locked into the fourth seed for the NFC playoffs, so while Tom Brady will start, it's expected he won't play the whole game. If that's the case, Gabbert would operate as the primary backup, while Trask would come in if both veteran quarterback's are taken out. Trask was drafted in the second round of the 2021 Draft but has yet to appear in a regular season game.