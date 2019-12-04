Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Active in Week 13 win
David registered seven tackles (four solo), including one for loss, and also defensed one pass in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
David tied position mate Devin White for the team lead in tackles while also defensing a pass for the second consecutive contest. The veteran linebacker has at least six tackles in seven straight contests, and he's now eclipsed 90 stops in three consecutive seasons.
