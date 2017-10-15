Play

Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Active in Week 6

David (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Cardinals.

David will thus make his first appearance since Week 3, bringing some reinforcement to a Bucs linebacking corps that is still missing Kwon Alexander (hamstring) for at least another week.

