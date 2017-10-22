Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Active in Week 7
David (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Bills, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
As expected, David suits up after putting in a full practice Friday. The 27-year-old linebacker returned in the Week 6 loss to the Cardinals and logged three solo tackles and a touchdown fumble return, so he seems to be mostly recovered from the injury.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Fumble return TD in Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Active in Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Likely to play Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Questionable to return for Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Returns to practice•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...