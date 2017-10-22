Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Active in Week 7

David (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Bills, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

As expected, David suits up after putting in a full practice Friday. The 27-year-old linebacker returned in the Week 6 loss to the Cardinals and logged three solo tackles and a touchdown fumble return, so he seems to be mostly recovered from the injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...