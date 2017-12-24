Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Active Week 16
David (hamstring) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
David missed last week's game against Atlanta but was able to return to practice this week. He's expect to return to the starting lineup and see his typical role on defense.
