David registered five tackles (two solo) in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday.

David was once again a distant second in stops to fellow linebacker Devin White, whose phenomenal campaign continued with a 10-tackle effort in the rout. David has slowed down somewhat over the last two games with five tackles apiece in those contests, but he's still put together a fourth straight 100-tackle campaign and has provided excellent, well-rounded complementary numbers in the form of 1.5 sacks, an interception, six defensed passes overall and two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries apiece.