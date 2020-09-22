David tallied nine tackles (six solo) and recovered a fumble in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran linebacker followed up an 11-tackle opener against the Saints with Sunday's standout effort, one that saw David check in third in stops on the afternoon and also pounce on a Robby Anderson fumble early in the third quarter. David has already amassed 20 stops through the first two games, while the turnover was his first of the campaign. David has proven a natural fit for coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme through his first 18 games in the system, and it appears he's unsurprisingly even more comfortable in 2020 after getting a full year of experience operating in it under his belt.