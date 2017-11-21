Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Another productive effort in win
David posted six tackles (three solo) -- including a half-tackle for loss -- and a quarterback hit in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.
The 27-year-old Miami native enjoyed a successful homecoming, as he posted a third consecutive solid tackle tally. David has 21 stops over his last three games, a haul that includes a total of 2.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. The six-year pro looks to be significantly more instinctual in his second season defensive coordinator Mike Smith's scheme, rendering him an above-average IDP option at the linebacker position.
