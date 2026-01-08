David recorded 114 tackles (61 solo), including 3.5 sacks, three passes defensed, including one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 17 games during the 2025 season.

David played 17 games for the third time in the last four seasons, once again serving as the iron man of the Buccaneers' defense in his age-35 season. The standout linebacker recorded at least nine tackles on six occasions, and he posted multiple sacks and forced fumbles for the second consecutive campaign while eclipsing the 100-tackle mark for the fourth straight season as well. David played the 2025 season on a one-year, $9 million deal, and it remains to be seen if he and the team will come to terms on extending their working relationship for a 15th season.