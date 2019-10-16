Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Another six stops in loss

David finished with six tackles (five solo), including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

David boosted his tackle total by one over his Week 5 effort against the Saints while logging another robust 66-snap workload. The veteran linebacker is averaging just under seven stops per game, which put him on pace for his third straight campaign with triple-digit tackles. He's also boosted his pass coverage by forcing a near 18-percent drop in completion percentage against him over last season (57.9, compared to 75.6) and has already recorded his first interception since 2016.