Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Another solid outing in Week 9
David provided seven tackles (six solo), one forced fumble and one pass defensed in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.
David bounced back from a forgettable three-tackle outing in Week 8 against the Panthers with a strong effort in a losing cause Sunday. His first-quarter strip of Alvin Kamara at the Buccaneers' 28-yard line, which was recovered by T.J. Ward, snuffed out a scoring threat and was one of the few bright spots on the afternoon for Tampa in a dismal defeat. David's sideline-to-sideline speed and knack for creating turnovers (four forced fumbles over first eight games) enables him to retain solid fantasy value in all IDP formats.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Racks up huge tackle total•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Active in Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Fumble return TD in Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Active in Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Likely to play Week 6•
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Podcast: Waiver options; Dropometer
The two highest-scoring quarterbacks of 2017 are on bye this week, so who can Fantasy owners...
-
What you missed: Packers look hopeless
A quarterback problem turns Green Bay into a virtual desert in Fantasy. Chris Towers catches...
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...