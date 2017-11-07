Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Another solid outing in Week 9

David provided seven tackles (six solo), one forced fumble and one pass defensed in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.

David bounced back from a forgettable three-tackle outing in Week 8 against the Panthers with a strong effort in a losing cause Sunday. His first-quarter strip of Alvin Kamara at the Buccaneers' 28-yard line, which was recovered by T.J. Ward, snuffed out a scoring threat and was one of the few bright spots on the afternoon for Tampa in a dismal defeat. David's sideline-to-sideline speed and knack for creating turnovers (four forced fumbles over first eight games) enables him to retain solid fantasy value in all IDP formats.

