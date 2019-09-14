Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Another solid tackle total

David logged seven tackles (two solo) in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

David came through with his second seven-tackle tally in as many games to open the new season, although he played a complementary role on a greater percentage of those stops than usual. The veteran linebacker seems to have quickly hit his stride in coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme and has also allowed just one completion over the first four attempts that have come his way while in primary coverage over the first two games.