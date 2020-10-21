David registered eight tackles (six solo), including 2.5 for loss, and 1.5 total sacks in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

David's robust line serves as a testament to how much of a disruptive force he was on a banner afternoon for the Buccaneers. The veteran linebacker checked in second only to Devin White in tackles and tied Jason Pierre-Paul for the team lead in sacks as well. Through six contests, David has eight or more stops in three games, while his quarterback takedowns Sunday qualified as his first of the campaign.