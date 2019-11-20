Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Another strong tackle tally

David posted six tackles (five solo) in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

David tied with multiple teammates for second in tackles on the night, and he's now recorded at least six stops in five consecutive games. The veteran is averaging a solid 7.6 tackles per contest overall, and he also boasts an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery apiece. David is making less impact plays overall during his first year in Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense, but he remains a solid IDP asset due to his consistent tackling.