Buccaneers' Lavonte David: At full health heading into OTAs and camps
David focused on getting his shoulders healthier and stronger this offseason and reports that he now feels "great", Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The 28-year-old linebacker missed three games in 2017 while dealing with ankle and hamstring issues. However, he apparently also wanted to shore up his shoulders heading into 2018, considering the pivotal role they play in the impressive tackle numbers that David typically racks up. David set career bests in forced fumbles (five) and fumble recoveries (five) last season while adding 101 stops during his second campaign in defensive coordinator Mike Smith's scheme. The former Pro Bowler should benefit from playing behind what projects as a stouter and more aggressive defensive line bolstered by the additions of first-round pick Vita Vea and prize offseason trade acquisition Jason Pierre-Paul.
