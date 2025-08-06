David (leg) returned to practice Tuesday and made several noteworthy plays during the day's session, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

David had missed all of last week's on-field work, but he hit the ground running in his return Tuesday. The veteran linebacker delivered multiple big hits during the practice session, including knocking the ball loose from receiver Ryan Miller on a would-be catch. Given his apparent return to full health, David should be available for the Buccaneers' first preseason game Saturday night against the Titans, although he could well sit out the contest anyhow for precautionary reasons.