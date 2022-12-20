David recorded eight tackles (five solo), including one sack, in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

The veteran linebacker paced the Buccaneers in tackles while playing every defensive snap and also recorded the only solo sack of Joe Burrow on the afternoon. David crossed the 100-tackle threshold for the season and ninth time in his career, and he's now recorded at least seven stops in four of the last five contests going into a Week 16 road matchup against the Cardinals on Christmas Night.